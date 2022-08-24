Swara Bhasker on boycott trend

Swara Bhasker is known for being extremely outspoken on social media.

She discussed the North and South film industry conflict.

Swara mentioned how petty and repulsive she finds the social media boycott trend.

In a recent interview, Swara Bhasker who is known for being extremely outspoken on social media discussed the North-South conflict, the reasons why Hindi-language films aren’t doing well at the box office, and the boycott movement.

Speaking about the same reason why Hindi films are not performing well, Swara claimed that after COVID, the audience is unwilling to leave their homes. The experience of watching in theatres was also impacted by the development of OTT. She continued by claiming that since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie business has been portrayed as a “dark area that is entirely about drugs, booze, and sex.” She continued by saying that Bollywood was losing credibility.

Swara also mentioned how petty and repulsive she finds the social media boycott trend to be. According to her, people are blinded by their animosity and fail to realise that the movies they are shunning provide a living for a large number of people.

The “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo” actress claimed that only “RRR,” “Pushpa,” and “KGF” had succeeded in the North vs. South dispute. She continued, “The South’s film industry is also producing a lot of films, but not all of them are successful at the box office.” Swara stated that there are numerous reasons for the downturn, citing “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi” as examples.

Finally, Swara discussed Aamir’s most recent film, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which just came out. She said that everyone should consider the wider picture because many individuals worked on the movie in addition to Aamir.

