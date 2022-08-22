Swara Bhasker says she is tired of playing “dabang” characters

Swara Bhasker is tired of portraying feisty, independent characters.

In her newest film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, she portrays Shivangi, a gentle lady.

Her character is meek and fragile, asking her spouse for everything.

“I said I’m weary of my ‘dabang’ reputation. This notoriety just causes me difficulties. I asked for the shyest part out of four. She asks her hubby before leaving or cooking.

Swara remarked of her role during the Jahaan Chaar Yaar trailer premiere, “This is something I’ve never done since I don’t have a spouse and I haven’t asked my father for permission.” I did something I’d never done before. Beautiful character.”

Swara stated she likes “dabang” characters in her flicks. Tanu Weds Manu’s character was outspoken. Even Raanjhanaa’s had character. In Nil Battey Sannata, the mother was powerful, while Anaarkali was fiery. Even Veere Di Wedding had a bold lady. Actors desire to try new things. Each job teaches. Without learning, my performance will suffer. My craft would stagnate without innovation. She continued, “I’ve never played Shivangi.”

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, backed by Vinod Bachchan, follows four middle-class ladies to Goa. Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra co-star. The movie opens September 16.

