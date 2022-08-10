Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sweet Instagram message from Princess Eugenie to elder sister Beatrice
Sweet Instagram message from Princess Eugenie to elder sister Beatrice

Sweet Instagram message from Princess Eugenie to elder sister Beatrice

Articles
Advertisement
Sweet Instagram message from Princess Eugenie to elder sister Beatrice

Sweet Instagram message from Princess Eugenie to elder sister Beatrice

Advertisement
  • Princess Beatrice received numerous sweet social media compliments.
  • It included that of her husband and little sister.
  • Eugenie shared a photo slideshow of the two of them on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.
Advertisement

On her 34th birthday, Princess Beatrice received numerous sweet social media compliments from her husband and little sister.

Princess Eugenie, her younger sister, shared a photo slideshow of the two of them on Instagram with the heartfelt caption: “I wish my special big sister a happy birthday. I adore you a lot.”

The first picture features Eugenie, who is wearing a top with a frilly lace collar and a large elaborate headband, laying her head against Beatrice, who has wavy hair and is wearing a cream tweed blazer.

Also Read

Despite Megxit issue, Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle
Despite Megxit issue, Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie spoke out in favor of Meghan Markle amid the Megxit...

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson can be seen in another image smiling at one another while dressed elegantly.
Eugenie is sporting an orange dress with a black headpiece, while Beatrice is donning a dusky blue outfit with pearl buttons.

Advertisement

In a different photo, the sisters are dressed more casually, with Eugenie sporting all-black attire and Beatrice sporting a leather jacket and skirt.

Since it was posted on Monday, Eugenie’s 1.6 million followers have liked the picture collection more than 100,000 times.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s husband, also joined in the fun by posting a picture of his smiling wife on a boat with her hair blowing in the wind.
You two are sister goals, a user said.

An American royal observer said: “Beautiful images of you two. From your admirers across the water, happy birthday.”

Also Read

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew is lobbying for his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to be...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Will Farha Khan direct
Will Farha Khan direct "Chupke Chupke" remake?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story