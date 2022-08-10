Princess Beatrice received numerous sweet social media compliments.

On her 34th birthday, Princess Beatrice received numerous sweet social media compliments from her husband and little sister.

Princess Eugenie, her younger sister, shared a photo slideshow of the two of them on Instagram with the heartfelt caption: “I wish my special big sister a happy birthday. I adore you a lot.”

The first picture features Eugenie, who is wearing a top with a frilly lace collar and a large elaborate headband, laying her head against Beatrice, who has wavy hair and is wearing a cream tweed blazer.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson can be seen in another image smiling at one another while dressed elegantly.

Eugenie is sporting an orange dress with a black headpiece, while Beatrice is donning a dusky blue outfit with pearl buttons.

In a different photo, the sisters are dressed more casually, with Eugenie sporting all-black attire and Beatrice sporting a leather jacket and skirt.

Since it was posted on Monday, Eugenie’s 1.6 million followers have liked the picture collection more than 100,000 times.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s husband, also joined in the fun by posting a picture of his smiling wife on a boat with her hair blowing in the wind.

You two are sister goals, a user said.

An American royal observer said: “Beautiful images of you two. From your admirers across the water, happy birthday.”

