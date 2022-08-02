Advertisement
Syed Jibran remembers asking out Saba Qamar on a Date

Syed Jibran remembers asking out Saba Qamar on a Date

Syed Jibran remembers asking out Saba Qamar on a Date

Syed Jibran remembers asking out Saba Qamar on a Date

Syed Jibran tells a funny story about the time he tried to date Saba Qamar. The actor reveals how they met.

Friendship bonds Syed Jibran and Saba Qamar Zaman. When the two first met, it wasn’t so. Recently, the Chup Raho star talked to a well-known magazine about his career and journey into showbiz.

In the interview, the 42-year-old recalled meeting actress Saba Qamar Zaman for the first time. In 2004, Jibran was filming a commercial in Karachi.

“I tried very hard to become her ‘friend’ friend,” Jibran said. “One day, I asked her out for dinner. She accepted it but was very clever. When I came to pick her up, she brought the entire crew with her. Since that day, I give up and maintained my friendship with her.” he revealed.

Syed Jibran says he enjoyed working with Saba in Ghabrana Nahi Hai because they had chemistry. He joked that if they’d dated and broken up, the movie wouldn’t have worked.

