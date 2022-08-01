Syed Jibran remembers their funny slap fight with Sajal Aly.

Advertisement
Edition: English
Syed Jibran remembers their funny slapfight with Sajal Aly.

Articles
  • Syed Jibran shared a comical incident
  •  He cautioned fans not to get slapped by Sajal Aly since she has very strong hands in a recent interview.
  • Jibran recalled the amusing occurrence and revealed that they had been working together on Yasir Nawaz’s drama series Chup Raho
Syed Jibran has received accolades for his outstanding achievements throughout his career and has won a number of honours.

The Pehchan actor shared a comical incident in which he cautioned fans not to get slapped by Sajal Aly since she has very strong hands in a recent interview.

Jibran recalled the amusing occurrence and revealed that they had been working together on Yasir Nawaz’s drama series Chup Raho while the Alif star was on set with him. In a certain sequence, the director gave Sajal Aly the go-ahead to slap the character. The diminutive star gave the 6-foot-tall actor a hefty slap, which surprised him.

“As soon as I turned around, Sajal slapped me hard. That slap was such that it shook me completely, Yasir Nawaz sitting burst into a fit of laughter.”

“As soon as she slapped me, I was shaken like a child,” Jibran reveals, “I told Yasir Bhai, her hand is very strong.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan and Ishq e Laa which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

