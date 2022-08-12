Syeda Bushra Iqbal wishes her son with a heartfelt note

A renowned academic and host, Syeda Bushra Iqbal. She was the first ex-wife of the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain who was discovered dead in his residence while he was alone.

All of his wives eventually left him, and the third, Dania, was eager to take all of his wealth. She committed all the wrong acts necessary to achieve this goal, but Aamir Liaquat Hussain is not with us in this terrible world.

Because there was still sadness in the hearts of Aamir’s loved ones, Ahmad’s mother recently celebrated his birthday in a very low-key manner. With the words “May Allah bless all the globe with the sons like Ahmad,” she wrote a lovely note and shared it on her social media accounts.

“My loving child may you get, success and remain happy all your life and keep doing good things in life. May you become ‘Sadqa e Jaria’ for your parents. Here is the picture of Bushra’s note for Ahmad.”

In addition to Dua Aamir, to whom Aamir Liaquat was most loyal and to whom he sent a message before his passing, he also left his son Mohammad Ahmad as two of his successors.