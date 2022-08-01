Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren.

Sylvester Stallone Reiterates Ownership Complaints for “Rocky”
Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise. MGM is...
Sylvester Stallone has criticized his longtime buddy and fellow cast member Dolph Lundgren over a forthcoming Rocky franchise spin-off.
After MGM unveiled a new spinoff movie, Drago, focusing on Dolph Lundgren’s Rocky IV character, Russian boxer Ivan Drago, Stallone, 76, who played Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the smash-hit ’70s Rocky films—six parts spanning over three decades—expressed his displeasure.
The Expendables star spoke about his displeasure on his Instagram account by commenting, “94-year-old producer,” while making a reference to Rocky series producer Irwin Winkler.
Stallone posted a screenshot of the report along with the message, “ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS [expletive] VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another beautiful character I developed without even notifying me.”
I apologize to the fans since I never intended for the ROCKY characters to be used as tools by these parasites.
By the way, back when I used to have nothing but respect for Dolph, he never revealed to me what was happening behind my back with the persona I made for him! The value of REAL FRIENDS exceeds that of gold.
Following the initial post, the First Blood star posted another irate tirade and uploaded a photoshopped image of Winkler with vampire’s teeth sucking blood from Rocky’s neck.
In response to Stallone’s tirade, Lundgren, 64, stated that there were currently “no negotiations in place” for a spin-off.
