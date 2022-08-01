Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren.

After MGM unveiled a new spinoff movie, Drago, focusing on Dolph Lundgren’s Rocky IV character, Russian boxer Ivan Drago, Stallone, 76, who played Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the smash-hit ’70s Rocky films—six parts spanning over three decades—expressed his displeasure.

Stallone posted a screenshot of the report along with the message, “ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS [expletive] VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another beautiful character I developed without even notifying me.”

I apologize to the fans since I never intended for the ROCKY characters to be used as tools by these parasites.

By the way, back when I used to have nothing but respect for Dolph, he never revealed to me what was happening behind my back with the persona I made for him! The value of REAL FRIENDS exceeds that of gold.

Following the initial post, the First Blood star posted another irate tirade and uploaded a photoshopped image of Winkler with vampire’s teeth sucking blood from Rocky’s neck.

In response to Stallone’s tirade, Lundgren, 64, stated that there were currently “no negotiations in place” for a spin-off.