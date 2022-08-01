Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren

Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren

Articles
Advertisement
Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren

Sylvester Stallone has called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren

Advertisement
  • Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren.
  • The Expendables star spoke about his displeasure on his Instagram account.
  • first Blood star posted another irate tirade and uploaded a photoshopped image of Winkler
Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone has criticized his longtime buddy and fellow cast member Dolph Lundgren over a forthcoming Rocky franchise spin-off.

After MGM unveiled a new spinoff movie, Drago, focusing on Dolph Lundgren’s Rocky IV character, Russian boxer Ivan Drago, Stallone, 76, who played Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the smash-hit ’70s Rocky films—six parts spanning over three decades—expressed his displeasure.

The Expendables star spoke about his displeasure on his Instagram account by commenting, “94-year-old producer,” while making a reference to Rocky series producer Irwin Winkler.

Stallone posted a screenshot of the report along with the message, “ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS [expletive] VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another beautiful character I developed without even notifying me.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Advertisement

I apologize to the fans since I never intended for the ROCKY characters to be used as tools by these parasites.

By the way, back when I used to have nothing but respect for Dolph, he never revealed to me what was happening behind my back with the persona I made for him! The value of REAL FRIENDS exceeds that of gold.

Following the initial post, the First Blood star posted another irate tirade and uploaded a photoshopped image of Winkler with vampire’s teeth sucking blood from Rocky’s neck.

Advertisement

In response to Stallone’s tirade, Lundgren, 64, stated that there were currently “no negotiations in place” for a spin-off.

Also Read

Sylvester Stallone Reiterates Ownership Complaints for “Rocky”
Sylvester Stallone Reiterates Ownership Complaints for “Rocky”

Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise. MGM is...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story