Sylvester Stallone sends his daughter Sophia birthday wishes

Sylvester Stallone is wishing his daughter Sophia Rose Stallone a happy 26th birthday on social media with a slew of sweet family photos.

The Rocky star, 76, took to Instagram a few weeks after his wife Jennifer Flavin announced that they were divorcing, and he wrote a moving homage to Sophia.

“A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday and shared several pics featuring himself, the birthday girl and Jennifer.

The photos showed the group smiling and posing for the camera, as well as a family selfie inside what looks to be a car. Another photo shows Jennifer, 54, Sylvester, and Sophia posing together and looking their best.

Jennifer also paid tribute to Sophia on Saturday with her own Instagram post, which featured an old snapshot of the mother-daughter team. She failed to upload any images of Stallone.

On Aug. 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Expendables actor in a Florida court. Stallone’s rep. quoted the actor as saying in a statement, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

