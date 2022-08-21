Syra yousaf looks so cute in recent clicks

Syra Yousuf is an alluring and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and VJ who has been part of Showbiz since 2011. She was born on April 20th in Karachi.

Syra is a timeless beauty who has won hearts with her great acting skills and attractive personality.

The actress recently appeared in an interview where she flaunted her cuteness to the next level. The mom of one donned a black top paired with blue denim jeans. She left her hair open and gave us an adorable no-makeup look.

Have a look at her cute clicks:

Her viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also lovely comments from users.

It should be noted that Syra was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

Her ex-husband, Shahroz Sabzwari gave her a cute little girl named Nooreh. She loves her daughter very much. They broke up two years ago, and now Syra is raising her daughter all by herself and doing a great job.

