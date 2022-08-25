Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Taamara, the daughter of KK, recently played her debut show and shared photos with her Instagram followers.

She was spotted on stage with Shaan.

It was a memorial concert arranged to honour KK on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Taamara, the daughter of KK, recently played her debut show and shared photos with her Instagram followers. She was spotted on stage with Shaan. Her brother Nakul was with her as well. It was a memorial concert arranged to honour KK on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

In May, the acclaimed vocalist passed unexpectedly from a heart attack. He was playing at a gathering in Kolkata when he began to feel nervous. He was taken to the hospital in a hurry, but the physicians later pronounced him dead.Taamara adopted her handle and added a touching comment. She wrote, “First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

Fans were spotted showing them affection right away after she uploaded the post. Such a fantastic voice you both have, wrote one of the admirers. I often get goosebumps from the force and melody. You’re off to a wonderful start and a great gig… I’ve seen your interviews, and I can perfectly appreciate how much power this gave you because I know how shy you are. Good luck! KK Sir is inside of you and by your side at all times. Increasingly angelic now… And I know that both Ma’am and Sir are very proud of you two. We KKians, KK Sir’s followers, will never stop loving you all. Love always and always. “It was great, you guys nailed it,” another admirer said.

On the occasion of KK’s birth anniversary recently, his wife Jyothy Krishna and their children paid tribute to him by sharing old photos.