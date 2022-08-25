Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Articles
Advertisement
Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Advertisement
  • Taamara, the daughter of KK, recently played her debut show and shared photos with her Instagram followers.
  • She was spotted on stage with Shaan.
  • It was a memorial concert arranged to honour KK on the occasion of his 54th birthday.
Advertisement

Taamara, the daughter of KK, recently played her debut show and shared photos with her Instagram followers. She was spotted on stage with Shaan. Her brother Nakul was with her as well. It was a memorial concert arranged to honour KK on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Also Read

Taamara posts a throwback photo with his father KK on his birthday
Taamara posts a throwback photo with his father KK on his birthday

It is the late singer's birth anniversary and social media is flooded...


In May, the acclaimed vocalist passed unexpectedly from a heart attack. He was playing at a gathering in Kolkata when he began to feel nervous. He was taken to the hospital in a hurry, but the physicians later pronounced him dead.
Taamara adopted her handle and added a touching comment. She wrote, “First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us.”

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal begins work while jamming to “Koka” by Diljit
Vicky Kaushal begins work while jamming to “Koka” by Diljit

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors in...

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

Fans were spotted showing them affection right away after she uploaded the post. Such a fantastic voice you both have, wrote one of the admirers. I often get goosebumps from the force and melody. You’re off to a wonderful start and a great gig… I’ve seen your interviews, and I can perfectly appreciate how much power this gave you because I know how shy you are. Good luck! KK Sir is inside of you and by your side at all times. Increasingly angelic now… And I know that both Ma’am and Sir are very proud of you two. We KKians, KK Sir’s followers, will never stop loving you all. Love always and always. “It was great, you guys nailed it,” another admirer said.

On the occasion of KK’s birth anniversary recently, his wife Jyothy Krishna and their children paid tribute to him by sharing old photos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story