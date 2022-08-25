Taamara KK’s daughter performs her first gig with Shaan

Taamara posts a throwback photo with his father KK on his birthday
It is the late singer's birth anniversary and social media is flooded...
Taamara, the daughter of KK, recently played her debut show and shared photos with her Instagram followers. She was spotted on stage with Shaan. Her brother Nakul was with her as well. It was a memorial concert arranged to honour KK on the occasion of his 54th birthday.
Have a look:
Fans were spotted showing them affection right away after she uploaded the post. Such a fantastic voice you both have, wrote one of the admirers. I often get goosebumps from the force and melody. You’re off to a wonderful start and a great gig… I’ve seen your interviews, and I can perfectly appreciate how much power this gave you because I know how shy you are. Good luck! KK Sir is inside of you and by your side at all times. Increasingly angelic now… And I know that both Ma’am and Sir are very proud of you two. We KKians, KK Sir’s followers, will never stop loving you all. Love always and always. “It was great, you guys nailed it,” another admirer said.
On the occasion of KK’s birth anniversary recently, his wife Jyothy Krishna and their children paid tribute to him by sharing old photos.
