Edition: English
Edition: English

Taapsee Pannu Spells Summer in tropical knot

Articles
Taapsee Pannu

One of the most popular actresses in the movie business is Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee has always said what she thinks and taken on challenging roles, which has earned her a lot of praise. She has been great in all of the roles she has played, from Pink to Haseen Dilruba, and fans love her for it. But praise is given for more than just how well someone does. Tapsee has made a name for herself as a symbol of modern fashion.

Taapsee Pannu’s clothes are as daring and experimental as the roles she plays in movies. The Bollywood diva performs with a lot of poise and skill. The actor has been very busy lately promoting her movie Do Baara all over the city. Her style has been very inspiring to us. She was seen wearing a midi-length tropical dress from Farm Rio. Her dress, which was made to look like it came from nature, has a loose fit, an off-shoulder neckline with an elastic band, and cut-out details that make it look beautiful. The way the knots at her waist are tied gives her outfit a unique look. Her dress will cost Rs. 18,900.

The actor put on pink blush and lipstick, wore a delicate silver bracelet, and let her curly hair down. She finished off her outfit with flats with gold studs.

 

Nawal Saeed's mesmerizing traditional couture pictures have fans obsessed
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in red she rejoins cousin Ranbir Kapoor after a lengthy absence
Is Ken Jennings making a return to Jeopardy?
Sarah Khan's enthralling photoshoot exudes panache
Aaliya Siddiqui sobs on camera and claims the actor tried to kidnap her children
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's song is now available
