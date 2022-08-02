Tabish Hashmi lands in hot water for trolling Minal Khan

Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept
Tabish Hasmi is a renowned comedian Rumours were that his new show...
A well-known stand-up comedian from Pakistan named Tabish Hashmi is well-known for hosting a number of comedy programmes. After “To Be Honest,” Tabish is now hosting the show, “Hasna Mana Hai.”
A video clip from the most recent “Hasna Mana Hai” episode has just gone viral on social media. The video shows Tabish Hashmi purposefully making fun of actress Minal Khan for using Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story as a template. In response to Tabish’s statement, the guests Hina Altaf and Aagha remained completely silent.
The internet users responded quickly once the video surfaced on social media. The keyboard warriors berated Tabish for constantly making corny jokes and comments and harassing Minal about the previous incident. The audience, however, praised Hina and Aagha for their honourable deed.
Have a look at public comments!
