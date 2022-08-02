Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tabish Hashmi lands in hot water for trolling Minal Khan

Tabish Hashmi lands in hot water for trolling Minal Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Tabish Hashmi lands in hot water for trolling Minal Khan

Tabish Hashmi lands in hot water for trolling Minal Khan

Advertisement
  • Tabish Hashmi is a popular comedian in Pakistan.
  • He recently got public criticism over trolling actor Minak Khan.
  • The internet users responded quickly after his video went viral on social media.
Advertisement

A well-known stand-up comedian from Pakistan named Tabish Hashmi is well-known for hosting a number of comedy programmes. After “To Be Honest,” Tabish is now hosting the show, “Hasna Mana Hai.”

A video clip from the most recent “Hasna Mana Hai” episode has just gone viral on social media. The video shows Tabish Hashmi purposefully making fun of actress Minal Khan for using Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story as a template. In response to Tabish’s statement, the guests Hina Altaf and Aagha remained completely silent.

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

The internet users responded quickly once the video surfaced on social media. The keyboard warriors berated Tabish for constantly making corny jokes and comments and harassing Minal about the previous incident. The audience, however, praised Hina and Aagha for their honourable deed.

Have a look at public comments!

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

Advertisement

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

Netizens Criticize Tabish Hashmi For Trolling Minal Khan

Also Read

Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept
Tabish Hashmi thinks Kapil Sharma’s show plagiarised a Pakistani concept

Tabish Hasmi is a renowned comedian Rumours were that his new show...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Stylish Monochrome Look
Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Stylish Monochrome Look
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine's Gift to Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine's Gift to Gauri Khan
Vivek Agnihotri recently praises on SRK after success of Pathaan
Vivek Agnihotri recently praises on SRK after success of Pathaan
Bella Ramsey advises homophobic viewers to
Bella Ramsey advises homophobic viewers to "Get Used to It" in "The Last of Us"
Prince Harry faces criticism after disrespecting Royal family
Prince Harry faces criticism after disrespecting Royal family
Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single 'Dheem Tana'
Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single 'Dheem Tana'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story