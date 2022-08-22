Tabish Hashmi reveals whether his show copies Kapil Sharma

Since he started doing a show on digital media, Tabish Hashmi has definitely taken over Pakistani television and the comedy scene.

Tabish Hashmi is an engineer.

When he finished school, he went to work for a multinational company.

Since the beginning of his show, people have said that it looks like an exact copy of the show of Indian comedian Kapil Sharma. The way Tabish hosts and the segments are a lot like Kapil’s, and in an interview, he finally answered the question of whether or not they copied or got ideas from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Tabish said that his show is based on an old show called Choraha, which used to be on Geo News and was hosted by Hassan Nisar. He also said that Kapil’s show is a copy of Choraha, which is why Kapil’s show looks a lot like his. Tabish said that people in India work more on marketing, which makes even other people’s ideas look like their own.

Tabish also liked what everyone did and said he only competes with himself and wants to get better at what he does.

