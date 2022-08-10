Tabu gets injured on sets of Bholaa in Hyderabad

Tabu is portraying a daring, senior police officer in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

The National Award recipient was allegedly operating a truck in a dense bush.

A piece of glass shot out and struck Tabu just above her right eye, causing a wound.

Advertisement

Tabu has suffered a cut right abover her eye while shooting for an action scene for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

After announcing his new film Bholaa, Ajay Devgn immediately became the centre of attention. Even the actor’s on-set appearance has been shared, generating excitement for the picture.

Right now, some alarming news is being reported directly from the Bholaa filming locations in Hyderabad. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Tabu, who is portraying a daring, senior police officer in Ajay Devgn’s action blockbuster Bholaa, narrowly avoided suffering serious harm while executing a high-risk stunt.

Also Read Raju Srivastav suffers cardiac arrest Raju Srivastav has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. According to his...

Alongside the leading actor, Ajay Devgn, who is portraying the titular role of Bholaa, Tabu will be seen pulling off a number of thrilling feats in this movie.

The National Award recipient was allegedly operating a truck in a dense bush, according to sources. Some motorbike thugs were pursuing the truck. One of the bikers that was racing madly alongside the truck hit it in one go.

Advertisement

The glass from the collision was caught by Tabu, who was in the truck. According to the source, the collision had such a severe impact that a piece of glass shot out and struck Tabu just above her right eye, causing a wound.

Fortunately, the gash was on her forehead just above the right side eyebrow and was not visible to be bleeding. “The injury is minor,” remarked the on-set medical staff. The gash won’t require sutures for her.

Also Read Sonali Bendre reveals the dark side of Bollywood Sonali Bendre reveals the dark side of Bollywood and speaks about being...

Ajay was reportedly in complete control of the situation. And requested a brief break so the actress could relax till she regained her composure. Ajay has directed four films, the most recent of which, Runway 34, was well-liked by all. Bholaa is his fourth film.

The planned delivery date is March 2023. Ajay has also acted in films like Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2, and Singham 3. For more developments, keep checking Pinkvilla.