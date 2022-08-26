Tabu is excited to conclude her 9th film with Ajay Devgn

Tabu is one of the actresses with the most promise in the movie business.

Tabu is one of the actresses with the most promise in the movie business. She has shown how good of an actress she is in movies like Haider, De De Pyaar De, Jawaani Jaaneman, and more. She was most recently seen in the hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. In Ajay Devgn’s next movie, Bholaa, Tabu will play a police officer, which will be a big surprise for her fans. She finished the movie recently and posted about it on social media.

Tabu put a picture of herself and Ajay Devgn on Instagram. She showed how excited she was about the post by writing, “Look!! We finished making our ninth movie together. #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms “. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans flooded her with love. “Congratulations, it’s going to be a blockbuster,” one fan wrote. “Aaaaahhhh, I can’t wait!” said another user.

In Ajay Devgn’s action-packed Bholaa, Tabu plays a high-ranking police officer who is not afraid of anything. This is one of the movies in which Tabu and Ajay Devgn, who plays the title role of Bholaa, will do a lot of high-speed stunts together.The first movie was about an ex-convict who wants to visit his daughter but gets embroiled in a police-drug mafia struggle. Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and Dheena starred. Dream Warrior Pictures and Kaithi will make the Hindi version.

