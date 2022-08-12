Alia Bhatt channels her inner kid in unseen clip from Brahmastra sets
Taimur Ali Khan accompanied dad Saif Ali Khan to watch Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, revealed Kareena Kapoor.
Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has consistently made headlines since he was a little child.
The Khan boy’s antics with his parents and his hijinks with papas are too cute to be disregarded.
It is unthinkable to have the situation any other way now that the young guy has won our hearts.
Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has disclosed in a recent interview that Taimur Ali Khan went to see Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with father Saif Ali Khan.
This was Taimur’s first exposure to Hindi cinema. She continued by saying that while he enjoys horror films, he wasn’t at all terrified.
“He watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2) and he loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch the film and he ended up loving it. Because, he actually loves horror films,” the Veere Di Wedding actres said in an interview. Bebo also revealed that Taimur now keeps asking her to narrate the story to him.
