Tamannaah Bhatia attracts attention with her fluffy pink pantsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The actress looked stunning in a pink pantsuit with a father at the end.

Tamannaah will next feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Tamannaah Bhatia is caught up with taking the spotlight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She has been sharing looks at her fashion decisions from the occasion and we are amazed.

The entertainer looked beautiful as ever as she said something with her power dressing in a pink pantsuit.

Tamannaah Bhatia settled on a head-turning commendable search in a pink pantsuit. The outfit includes a dad toward the finish of the jacket and jeans, which added the perfect proportion of glitz to the tasteful look.

She went for peach make up and left her braids in delicate twists for the occasion in Melbourne.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared another glitz thoroughly search in a white one-shoulder sensational ball outfit. She integrated her with a hair bun and went for dewy cosmetics for over a top look.

Be that as it may, the entertainer tried to stand apart without any adornments whatsoever. We should get out whatever a marvel.

On Friday, Tamannaah filled our heart with joy by posting various pictures of herself looking as dazzling as could be expected while wearing a turquoise green chiffon saree. Tamannaah subtitled her photographs, “Miss B in her Bollywood avatar.”

In the mean time, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will highlight in Nagashekar’s heartfelt show, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She additionally has motion pictures like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

As of late, during an intuitive meeting with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia alluded to an extraordinary dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. A fan inquired as to whether they can expect a dance number with her and ‘manager’ Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The entertainer didn’t deny it yet truth be told implied that crowds won’t be disheartened. She answered, “I promise you that you will not be disappointed.” Well, on the off chance that this ends up being valid, it sure will be a visual treat watching the two best moves, Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi hurry up together.

