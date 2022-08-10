Tamannaah Bhatia is working on several South and Bollywood projects at the same time.

Even though she has a very busy schedule, the F3 actress finds time to relax by doing some fun things.

She posed in an all-black outfit and wrote in the post’s caption, “Miss B and her break time.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, was seen a few days ago when she went to a salon in Mumbai. The fashion police were once again impressed by what the Baahubali actress wore. She chose a cool sweatshirt and black joggers to wear with it. But the best thing about her outfit was an expensive handbag.

The next movie Tamannaah Bhatia will be in is Nagashekar’s Gurthunda Seethakalam, which will be directed by Nagashekar. Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Babli Bouncer, and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben are some of the other movies she has worked on.

Tamannaah Bhatia also said that she and Megastar Chiranjeevi will do a special dance number together in his upcoming political thriller, Godfather. During a conversation with fans on social media, she was asked if she and “boss” Chiranjeevi would have a dance number in Bholaa Shankar.

The Paiyaa star didn’t say that the rumours were false, but she did say, “I promise you that you won’t be disappointed.” But nothing has been set in stone yet. But if this is true, it would be cool to see the two powerhouses dance together.

