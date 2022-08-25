Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tamasha contestants caught red-handed while stealing food!

Tamasha contestants caught red-handed while stealing food!

Articles
Advertisement
Tamasha contestants caught red-handed while stealing food!

Tamasha contestants caught red-handed while stealing food!

Advertisement
  • Tamasha is making rounds on social media.
  • The contestants were caught stealing food in the latest episode.
  • Tamasha’s house appears to always be prepared for entertainment.
Advertisement

Tamasha is a real-time reality show for people who enjoy such shows and previously relied on foreign shows such as Bigg Boss. Tamasha is successfully running on a daily basis and offers a lot of content. The viewers claim that Tamasha provides them with the same flavour as Bigg Boss.

Due to its fascinating and intriguing content, the Pakistani reality show Tamasha has gained a lot of attention on social media. The immensely successful Indian show Bigg Boss served as an inspiration for the highly entertaining show.

The show’s producers recently added another intriguing element by releasing a hidden camera video showing a few participants grabbing food from the kitchen after curfew. In the video that the team released, Maira, Mareeha, and Amna sneaked into the kitchen, took apples, bread, jam, and other foods, and ate them there while the camera was rolling and recording them until they left. They ate and then quietly walked out of the kitchen.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Well, a few viewers like the scene and stated that the show is going in the correct path and providing the necessary amount of spicy stuff.

Also Read

Niggah Ji’s choreography with Tamasha contestants goes viral
Niggah Ji’s choreography with Tamasha contestants goes viral

Tamasha is making rounds on social media. The contestants spend six weeks...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story