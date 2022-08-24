Advertisement
Edition: English
Tamasha house’s biggest fight goes viral

Tamasha house’s biggest fight goes viral

  • Tamasha is making rounds on social media.
  • The contestants spend six weeks in one house during the show.
  • The participants have thus far bonded into a family, but now quarrels and resentments have also begun.
Pakistani reality show Tamasha is making rounds on social media and in the media because of its entertaining and interesting content. The idea for the highly entertaining show was inspired by the globally popular programme Big Boss.

The format of the show is similar to the Indian show Big Boss. The contestants spend six weeks in one house during the show. They are required to follow all the rules and regulations in the home. Show host Adnan Siddiqui is an actor. The participants have thus far bonded into a family, but now quarrels and resentments have also begun.

On the fourth day, everyone got into an argument because no one could get the supper ready in time, which led to late cleaning and a curfew in the kitchen. The host stopped everyone from eating dinner and left the house when he arrived and discovered that the food and dishes were still incomplete at such a late hour.

The teams began fighting with one other after the kitchen curfew, and Mareeha Safdar and Humaira Ashghar started shouting at one another. Humaira said Mareeha didn’t finish cooking in time, which is why they arrived late, but Mareeha refused to acknowledge her error.

Maira reprimanded them for this, telling them to keep everyone on high alert in order to do housework on time. They were all shouting at each other violently. It was Tamasha’s first significant grouping-based conflict.

