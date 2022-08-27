Tara Sutaria cranks up the heat in blue satin dress

Tara Sutaria has succeeded in establishing herself as one of the most bright actresses.

She made her Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-directed Student Of The Year 2.

Her most recent film, Ek Villain Returns, is now having a fantastic run.

Tara Sutaria Ek Villain Returns star can be seen in the newly posted throwback photo posing sensually while donning a blue satin dress.

Tara Sutaria has succeeded in establishing herself as one of the most talented and bright actresses working today. She made her Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-directed Student Of The Year 2 and captured many hearts.

Along with her acting in movies, she is well known for her singing and ballet dance. The actress is renowned for developing a distinctive fashion style in addition to acting.

She never passes up the chance to stir things up on Instagram since she is the epitome of glamour and fitness. The Marjaavaan actress has once more captured attention by posting an incredible image to her social media platforms.

In the images, the Ek Villain Returns actress can be seen posing sensually while sporting a blue satin dress.

Tara creates a sultry atmosphere in the lovely photo while also turning up the heat.

The 26-year-old shared the picture and wrote, “Many moons ago but still one of my favourites.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Her most recent film, Ek Villain Returns, is now having a fantastic run, which is great for Tara.

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani played the main characters in the action-thriller film, which was directed by Mohit Suri.

Actually, Ek Villain, which also features Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh and was directed by Mohit Suri, is the sequel to this film.

In Shaamat, the rock song from Ek Villain Return, Tara made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari. The music was composed by Ankit, and Prince Dubey authored the lyrics.