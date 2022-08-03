Tara Sutaria serves Arjun Kapoor home-cooked Parsi cuisine

Tara Sutaria sent a home-cooked Parsi delicacies to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

The brother-sister duo reviewed her cooking skills and heaped praises on social media.

Tara and Arjun co-starred in Ek Villain Returns earlier this year.

Tara Sutaria turned a culinary expert and displayed her cooking abilities as she sent a sweet shock of home-cooked Parsi luxuries to her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor and her sister Anshula Kapoor on Tuesday.

The sibling sister couple evaluated Sutaria’s abilities and loaded acclaims via web-based entertainment.

Arjun shared a brief look at it on his Instagram story and expressed, “Gourmet expert Sutaria has killed it with her secret abilities!” The Student Of The Year 2 entertainer re-posted Arjun’s story and added: “Cooked with (heart emoticon) for your folks.”

Afterward, Anshula additionally audited Tara’s food on her Instagram stories, “The best dhansak we’ve had. Thank youuu @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven.”

To this, Tara answered, “Eat well and rest after!!!” she further added. In the mean time, alongside the food, Tara sent Arjun and Anshula a manually written note that read, “Dearest Arjun and Anshula, I know you love food as much as we do in our home, so here’s some Parsi mutton dhaasak & my special recipe of Moroccan mint chicken that I cooked myself. Eat well!!! Arjun, eat slowly.”

On the work front, Tara and Arjun featured in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns which additionally highlighted Disha Patani and John Abraham in the number one spot. The film was delivered on July 29, 2022, in the theaters.

This noticeable whenever Arjun and Tara first teamed up on a film.

Ek Villain Returns filled in as a profound replacement to the 2014 film Ek Villain highlighting Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Created by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the standards Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

Aside from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer close by Bhumi Pednekar.

Then, the entertainer will likewise star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

