Taylor Louderman has announced her first pregnancy

Taylor Louderman, a 31-year-old Broadway star, and her husband Brooks Tooth have announced that they are expecting their first child.

She stated that the birth of their child is anticipated this winter.

In her photo series, Toth is depicted holding up a sonogram image of their unborn child as the couple looks ecstatically at each other, before turning their faces to the camera in subsequent shots

“Been studying for my new role this winter,” the Bring It On: The Musical and Mean Girls star wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags.

Before starring as the first Regina George on Broadway in Mean Girls, Louderman made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical alongside Ariana DeBose from West Side Story.

Louderman was nominated for a 2018 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in Tina Fey’s musical.

