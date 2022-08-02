Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht

Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht
Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s rep defends her use of a private jet.

The 32-year-old, Taylor Swift was criticized Friday (29.07.22) for having the most carbon emissions from her luxury yacht.

A member of her team said Monday (01.08.22) that she frequently lent out the plane.

They told BuzzFeed News: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals.

“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Advertisement

The Grammy winner reportedly took 170 flights since January and emitted 800 tonnes of carbon.

Also Read

Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image
Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image

Recently, Taylor Swift commented on Dwayne The Rock Johnson's most recent Instagram...

Despite the representative’s comment, Twitter critics said Taylor is still to blame for her top carbon ranking, even if others use the aircraft.

Kylie Jenner, Drake, and other celebrities’ private jet use has drawn criticism.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, 24, posted a photo of herself and partner Travis Scott, 31, standing between their aircraft on July 15.

The social media upload and the makeup mogul’s flight history led many to call her a “climate criminal.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story