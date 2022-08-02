Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht

Taylor Swift’s rep defends her use of a private jet.

The 32-year-old, Taylor Swift was criticized Friday (29.07.22) for having the most carbon emissions from her luxury yacht.

A member of her team said Monday (01.08.22) that she frequently lent out the plane.

They told BuzzFeed News: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals.

“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

The Grammy winner reportedly took 170 flights since January and emitted 800 tonnes of carbon.

Despite the representative’s comment, Twitter critics said Taylor is still to blame for her top carbon ranking, even if others use the aircraft.

Kylie Jenner, Drake, and other celebrities’ private jet use has drawn criticism.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, 24, posted a photo of herself and partner Travis Scott, 31, standing between their aircraft on July 15.

The social media upload and the makeup mogul’s flight history led many to call her a “climate criminal.”