Taylor Swift recording her new album, Sources

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on a new studio album.

Source says it will be her “most experimental release to date”.

The singer has been writing and recording in Nashville.

The upcoming album’s music will be very different from what has come out before.

The singer’s new album will be made with the help of a number of different artists, the source said.

It will also be the most collaborative album she’s made so far, and she’s excited to work with new female artists and producers.

In terms of how the album sounds as a whole, some of the songs sound like songs by other top artists.

A source said, “She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,”

Instead of focusing on heartbreak and breakups like her previous albums did, her songs will reportedly talk about her new relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

The hitmaker hasn’t put out a studio album since 2020 when she released Folklore in July and Evermore in December.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Taylor’s album Folklore won Album of the Year. This made her the first woman to win this award three times.

