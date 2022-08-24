Thalapathy Vijay joins Shahrukh khan at Jawan set: ‘Picture Leaked’

Thalapathy Vija joins Shahrukh Khan at the set of Jawan.

A photo of the actor and Bollywood’s king from the set of Jawan has leaked.

Fans are going crazy about the leaked photo, which is going viral.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated movie Jawan directed by Atlee, starring Shah Rukh Khan now has Thalapathy Vijay on site. Yes, a photo from the set of the actor and Bollywood’s king has appeared online. The South’s most famous celebrity reportedly received no payment for her cameo appearance. Fans are going crazy about the leaked photo, which is going viral.

According to rumors, Thalapathy Vijay has given the Jawan one day to shoot his scenes. The shoot is now going in Chennai. The actor, who has a strong relationship with both Atlee and Khan, is interestingly not charging any money for his unique presence. Fans of Thalapathy are ecstatic to learn that Shah Rukh Khan the Bollywood Badshah, will be seen with their favorite idol. They are also anticipating the official announcement, which is anticipated to be made in the upcoming days, with bated breath.

Take a peek at the leaked photo of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan from the Jawan sets.

Advertisement

Well, besides Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra are reportedly also playing important roles in the movie. With the involvement of famous actors from South and Bollywood, Jawan promises to be a star-studded movie.

The first scene with Jawan sets the stage for the action entertainer that will follow. On June 2, 2023, Jawan is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The female lead is Nayanthara

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay is hard at work filming his forthcoming multilingual movie Varisu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role in this Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie, which is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. On Pongal 2023, the movie will be released.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ features Vijay Sethupathi in negative role SRK and Vijay Sethupathi to star opposite each other in Atlee's Jawan....