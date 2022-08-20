The 8 Craziest ‘Next 365 Days’ Scenes

In The Next 365 Days, Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) begins to doubt their relationship.

The movie The Next 365 Days is puzzling. Similar to the other movies in the 365 Days trilogy, it centres on the turbulent romance between ruthless mob leader Massimo (Michele Morrone) and the attractive Polish woman he abducted and later fell in love with.

In The Next 365 Days, Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) begins to doubt their relationship. Laura is still hot as hell for her boyfriend Massimo after a near-death experience, but she also has feelings for Nacho (Simone Susinna), the low-level mobster who helped her through her inner turmoil in 365 Days.

What can a girl do? Why not switch to a sensitive surfer guy who wants to offer her agency, instead of her wealthy, powerful, and abusive ex? Or continue to support the hot guy we’ve been taught to ship her with?

The Next 365 Days has a feast of over-the-top sex scenes, but it never fully resolves Laura’s conflicting emotions. The third movie in the 365 series features sensual fantasies, actual beach sex, and a scene in which the male character exclaims, “I’m cumming! I’m cumming!” Another scene is what I would call “Fidelio” on a shoestring. Not to mention that Laura continues to have her infamous sex dreams. The bottom line is that there is a lot of sexiness (and nudity) to take in.

