The Anthrax Attacks on Netflix: trailer, synopsis, and more

The Anthrax Attacks will be released globally on September 8, 2022.

Dan Krauss, an Oscar nominee has directed the feature film.

The film is based on scripted reenactments and American FBI field notes.

The official trailer for the upcoming feature documentary film The Anthrax Attacks, which will be released globally starting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, is now available on Netflix.

A BBC Studios production, the feature film is helmed by Oscar nominee Dan Krauss.

One of the worst biological attacks in American history, which resulted in the deaths of five Americans and the illness of at least 17 others, is featured in a new investigative documentary movie about the anthrax attacks.

It tells the tale of a deadly poison and an addiction that spreads throughout the entire country and beyond.

During the planned reenactments, Marvel actor Clark Gregg will appear in the documentary; the names of the other actors have not yet been released by Netflix.

Based on scripted reenactments and American FBI field notes, the documentary presents horrifying and terrible stories from investigators, survivors, and the family of those who were infected.

