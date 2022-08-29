Advertisement
The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel reveal who should be their successor

The Bachelorette directors Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

  • Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia believe Kim Kardashian should replace them on The Bachelorette.
  • The reality TV stars would like to see the star of The Kardashians “follow [her] heart” during the process.
  • Recently, Kardashian ended her nine-month relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia believe that Kim Kardashian should replace them on The Bachelorette.

Recchia, 26, said: “I think we’d be honoured to have Kim K. in the sisterhood,”  Recchia stated that she would like to see the star of The Kardashians “follow [her] heart” during the entire process.

“That’s what me and Gabby did,” Recchia continued. “And that’s what I would say to anyone.”

Windey, age 31, added, “I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a maneater, and that’s what we need.”

Over the years, Kardashian’s romantic relationships have been a source of public fascination. She was wed to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.

The SKIMS mogul was proclaimed legally single in March, despite the fact that she is currently going through a divorce from Kanye West. The exes share nine-year-old North and four-year-old Chicago, as well as six- and three-year-old Saint and Psalm.

Recently, Kardashian ended her nine-month relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

