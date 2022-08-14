The biographer of Prince Harry and Meghan wants immediate security

Omid Scobie pleads with the UK government.

He wants to restore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security as soon as possible.

The unofficial history of the royal couple was co-written by Scobie.

Omid Scobie, a writer and journalist, has pleaded with the UK government to restore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security as soon as possible.

The unofficial history of the royal couple, “Finding Freedom,” was co-written by Scobie. He claims to be working on a second book on Harry and Meghan that will be published the following year.

Omid Scobie wrote for Yahoo News and stated, “There should never be a discussion about someone else’s safety. There may be disagreements between the Duke of Sussex and the Home Office, but there is only one workable resolution to this conflict: Harry must restore his protection at his own expense before it is too late.”

The Home Office and the Duke of Sussex are involved in a court dispute about security.

Prince Harry claims he and his family won’t be safe during their visit to the UK because they are currently residing in California with his wife and children.

