‘The Crown’ needs a Prince William lookalike for upcoming filming

‘The Crown’ has placed an ad seeking an actor to play a young Prince William, with filming set to begin in just a few days.

Season five of the drama is set to premiere in November 2022, and work on the next season is about to begin.

The following instalment of the series will focus on the young Prince’s life and how he met Catherine Middleton at St Andrew’s University.

On the acting website, there is an advertisement that reads, “Netflix series The Crown is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series.”

“This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.”

“Shooting will commence in early September 2022. No previous professional acting experience is required.”

Furthermore, they added, “We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

Previously, Prince Harry isn’t excited over The Crown having the Princess Diana storyline.

The super hit Netflix series is set to drop its fifth season this year, having Elizabeth Debecki depict the Princes of Wales.

Illustrious biographer Tina Brown, in any case, asserts that Prince Harry won’t endorse the show’s depiction of his dearest mother.