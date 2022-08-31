The Curse of Bridge Hollow: Netflix’s forthcoming movie

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is Netflix’s forthcoming movie.

This is Halloween-themed, frightening, and family-friendly comedy film.

Movie, featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things.

Advertisement

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is Netflix’s forthcoming movie. A Halloween-themed, frightening, and family-friendly comedy film is coming to Netflix.

Movie, featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things.

The director of this Halloween-themed film is Jeff Wadlow, and it will be released on October 14th, 2022.

For those who are unaware, he has also helmed movies like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and a number of Are You Afraid Of The Dark TV episodes.

The movie’s official trailer or even a teaser hasnot yet been made available on Netflix.

The father and daughter pair made the decision to work together to defend their squad from an old, Halloween-related curse.

Advertisement

CAST:

Marlon Wayans

Priah Ferguson

Kelly Rowland

Rob Riggle

Advertisement John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

Lauren Lapkus

Holly J. Barrett

Myles Vincent Perez

Abi Monterey

Advertisement Helen Slayton-Hughes

Also Read Netflix’s forthcoming Series ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ trailer is out now The first official trailer for the upcoming Netflix original series Thai Cave...