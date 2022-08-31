Advertisement
The Curse of Bridge Hollow: Netflix’s forthcoming movie

  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow is Netflix’s forthcoming movie.
  • This is Halloween-themed, frightening, and family-friendly comedy film.
  • Movie, featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is Netflix’s forthcoming movie. A Halloween-themed, frightening, and family-friendly comedy film is coming to Netflix.

Movie, featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things.
The director of this Halloween-themed film is Jeff Wadlow, and it will be released on October 14th, 2022.

For those who are unaware, he has also helmed movies like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and a number of Are You Afraid Of The Dark TV episodes.

The movie’s official trailer or even a teaser hasnot yet been made available on Netflix.

The father and daughter pair made the decision to work together to defend their squad from an old, Halloween-related curse.

CAST:

  • Marlon Wayans
  • Priah Ferguson
  • Kelly Rowland
  • Rob Riggle
  • John Michael Higgins
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Lauren Lapkus
  • Holly J. Barrett
  • Myles Vincent Perez
  • Abi Monterey
  • Helen Slayton-Hughes

