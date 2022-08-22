Princess of Wales, perished in a fast-moving vehicle accident in Paris.

On August 31, 1997, the British royal Diana, Princess of Wales, perished in a fast-moving vehicle accident in Paris.

Before her grand funeral, Britain had an unparalleled public outpouring of grief throughout the following week. This shocked the monarchy, which some perceived as being out of touch with the times.

Speedy collision

Diana, 36, and Egyptian playboy Dodi Fayed, who have been separated from Prince Charles for the past year, are being followed by press photographers while on vacation in the Mediterranean this summer.

On August 30, they fly into Paris and have dinner at the Hotel Ritz, which is run by Fayed’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed. Just after midnight, they attempt to drive off in a Mercedes via a back entry.

The car crashes into a pillar in an underpass near the Alma Bridge, which is located opposite the Eiffel Tower on the north side of the River Seine, as it is being pursued by motorcycle-riding photographers.

Henri Paul, their chauffeur, and Fayed pass away in an instant. Trevor Rees-Jones, their security, is gravely hurt.

Diana is pulled alive from the Mercedes’ twisted wreckage by rescue personnel.

Seven photographers are taken into custody. Newspapers are given photographs of the crash for enormous sums of money.

Diana is sent to the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, where, after two hours of frantic operation, she passes away at 4:00 am (0200 GMT) from severe chest injuries.

There is a formal announcement to the royal family. Prince William, 15, and Prince Harry, 12, along with their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, are on vacation at Balmoral, the monarch’s exclusive Scottish summer home.

