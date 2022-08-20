The gold-accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

Lets took a look at Kendall’s “most private location – her bathroom.

Millions of Kendall Jenner’s admirers around the world are interested in her “epic” bathroom.

Lets took a look at Kendall’s “most private location – her bathroom and bedroom sitting area” in a post that was uploaded on Friday.

The stunning gold bathtub that serves as the bathroom’s focal point is what makes the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s space so stunning.

The 26-year-old revealed to the wellness company that she primarily utilises the headrest-equipped bathtub so she can take a shower and receive red light treatment at the same time.

Vintage-inspired floral designs displayed in gold frames are a fantastic complement for the tub’s sides.

Kendall has a walk-in steam shower that is eucalyptus-themed in addition to the bathtub. The go-to haircare products, a wooden stool for exfoliation, and a bottle of sweet almond oil are other basics she keeps in her shower.

The oil is a potent antioxidant that fights inflammation, maintains healthy, youthful skin, and can lighten scars and age spots.

The SKIN BY KIM office was the special location that Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off last week.

