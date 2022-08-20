Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The gold accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

The gold accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

Articles
Advertisement
The gold accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

The gold-accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

Advertisement
  • Lets took a look at Kendall’s “most private location – her bathroom.
  • The stunning gold bathtub that serves as the bathroom’s focal point.
  • Kendall has a walk-in steam shower that is eucalyptus-themed in addition to the bathtub.
Advertisement

Millions of Kendall Jenner’s admirers around the world are interested in her “epic” bathroom.

Lets took a look at Kendall’s “most private location – her bathroom and bedroom sitting area” in a post that was uploaded on Friday.

The stunning gold bathtub that serves as the bathroom’s focal point is what makes the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s space so stunning.

Check it out!

The 26-year-old revealed to the wellness company that she primarily utilises the headrest-equipped bathtub so she can take a shower and receive red light treatment at the same time.

Advertisement

Vintage-inspired floral designs displayed in gold frames are a fantastic complement for the tub’s sides.

Kendall has a walk-in steam shower that is eucalyptus-themed in addition to the bathtub. The go-to haircare products, a wooden stool for exfoliation, and a bottle of sweet almond oil are other basics she keeps in her shower.

The oil is a potent antioxidant that fights inflammation, maintains healthy, youthful skin, and can lighten scars and age spots.

The SKIN BY KIM office was the special location that Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off last week.

Also Read

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos
Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a gorgeous white gown for her star-studded...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story