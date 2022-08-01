The History of Royal Family Engagement Rings

Meghan Markle to oppose the royal family in a “cynical” Netflix PR campaign
It is rumored that The Crown, a Netflix series, would be aired...
Royal family proposes marriage, it is usually accompanied by a significant dose of history and sentiment.
When Prince Philip proposed to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he used diamonds from his mother, Princess Andrew of Greece, to create a beautiful diamond engagement ring for his future wife. In doing so, he pioneered the practice of reusing heirloom jewels for royal weddings.
“It’s amazing because it gives an old piece of jewellery new life,” Annoushka Ducas, royal jeweller, tells people. “There’s something so lovely about handing down the memories, the narrative and what that piece of jewelry reminds you of, it’s a complex thing.”
Fast forward 70 years and Prince Harry followed suit, this time with a heartbreaking homage to his late mother Princess Diana, designing Meghan Markle’s engagement ring with two stones from her personal jewellery collection. “The small diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to ensure that she’s with us on this wild adventure together,” he explained during their 2017 engagement.
“It’s my mother’s engagement ring,” William said in a post-engagement interview with Kate by his side. “So, I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.”
