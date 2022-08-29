The Invitation set up to top box office charts with paltry $7 million

$54 million was made at the domestic box office overall over the weekend.

It won’t take much money to make a profit because movie only costs $10 million to produce.

The Invitation managed to top the box office rankings with a meagre $7 million. According to Reuters, Just $54 million was made at the domestic box office overall over the weekend, which is the lowest total in months.

Until at least late September or early October, when “Don’t Worry Darling” (Sept. 23), “Halloween Ends,” and the comic book adaption “Black Adam” (Oct. 21) open in theatres, the bad times are anticipated to continue.

A number of box office successes, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Elvis,” helped to make this summer’s moviegoing robust overall.

It won’t take much money to make a profit because movie only costs $10 million to produce. The Invitation’s “C” CinemaScore and unfavourable reviews, however, are unlikely to persuade audiences to see it in a theatre.

The film is directed by Jessica M. Thompson and centres on Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel of “Game of Thrones” fame), who accepts an invitation to visit her long-lost family in the English countryside and unearths dark truths there.

