The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon be back with a new season from Kapil Sharma. In a recent promotional video, the comedian was joined by Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar.

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with Kapil Sharma. On Thursday, a teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the well-liked TV programme dropped, revealing which cast members would be returning to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar accompanied Kapil, who was visible laying on a hospital bed, in the brief film. On September 10, Sony TV will air the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

With a funny video, the station announced The Kapil Sharma Show’s air date and time. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen sporting a bandage over his head and a hospital robe. He is looking astonished as he wakes up to see several people around him while lying on a bed.

Kapil pretends ignorance when he sees his wife, Sumona, even though he recognises his father-in-law, Ishtiyak Khan, Gudiya, Kiku Sharda, and Chandu, who plays a chai seller on the comedy programme. Yeh behenji kaun hai (who is this sister), he enquires. Kapil, who seemed to be regaining his memory, appeared outraged when the others informed him that it was his wife.

When actor Srishty Rode (Gazal) makes an entry with a bouquet of flowers in her hands, Kapil’s health gets better in no time. After saying ‘darling’ he runs to her and gives her a big hug before telling her, “36-34… the digits on your scooter’s number plate.” Soon, Archana Puran Singh makes an appearance as she pulls Kapil by his collar and says in Hindi, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her scooter’s number?”

Along with the video, the channel announced the date of the show’s return in the caption: “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

After starring on the show in previous seasons, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek recently revealed that he will not be a part of the next season.

On the programme, he had portrayed a number of roles, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra, and Sapna. After Sunil Grover had left The Kapil Sharma Show, he was seen on the programme. Krushna recently told that she wouldn’t be doing the show. “Not doing it. Agreement issues.”

In its first three seasons, The Kapil Sharma Show has aired 387 episodes since its debut in 2016.

Following the airing of the final episode in June of this year, the cast took a break and travelled to the US and Canada for Kapil Sharma’s comedy tour.