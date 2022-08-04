Advertisement
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ makers hint the film’s release

Articles
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ makers hint the film’s release

Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Hikmat mentioned that there won’t be any announcements while Rasheed made fun of him. Alongside a picture of the Pakistani flag, the producer wrote, “This time no announcements, only surprises!” on Instagram.

The first announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt came in 2011. The movie hasn’t been released ten years later. The producer of the original movie, Sarwer Bhatti, withdrew all cases earlier this year, clearing The Legend of Maula Jatt of any legal complications.

Bhatti has denied all claims that he and the movie’s producers reached a financial agreement. Bhatti claims that he made the choice because he cares about the success of the regional film.

“In my career, I struggled a lot for the welfare of local cinema and the film industry. If the film industry could be strengthened by withdrawing the case, then I will do so. Surely more volume of local releases across the country would benefit the industry,” said Bhatti.

