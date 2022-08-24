The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Sauron’s return in new promo

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the most eagerly awaited shows, recently debuted its last trailer. The new promo gave us a better look at the spectacular show before it premiered on September 2.

The prequel series follows Sauron’s ascent to power during a time long before The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit.

The new trailer focuses on Middle-past earth’s as Elven warrior Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, sets out to become the regal leader whose future portrayal we saw in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film series starring Cate Blanchett.

The trailer shows how Galadriel forges connections and works to bring Middle-earth together despite the escalating evil. In the ad, Sauron’s appearance is also hinted at, which is sure to delight franchise fans since it is one origins narrative they have been longing to see.