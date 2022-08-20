‘The Midnight Club’ on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About the Release Date and Cast

The Midnight Club is an upcoming horror fiction series from Netflix,

its first look images, as well as the trailer, have finally been unveiled

On October 7, 2022, the 10-episode series will be released worldwide.

Advertisement

The Midnight Club is an upcoming horror fiction series from Netflix, and its first look images, as well as the trailer, have finally been unveiled. On October 7, 2022, the 10-episode series will be released worldwide.

Mike Flanagan, a well-known horror film filmmaker, will collaborate on the series’ release on Netflix. His most well-known works include The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Cast:

Iman Benson

Adia, Igby Rigney

Ruth Codd



Advertisement

Aya FurukawaWilliam Chris SumpterAnnarah CymoneSauriyan Sapkota

The upcoming horror series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.

Advertisement

From the mind of Mike Flanagan, comes The Midnight Club. A chilling new series about eight terminally ill teens trying to unravel the sinister mysteries of the hospice they call home. Premieres October 7 pic.twitter.com/OlGZB9Yytr — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2022

Advertisement

The story of the series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who live together in a hospice home. They get together at the stroke of midnight and alternate sharing scary tales.

They also swear to each other that whoever passes away first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group from the afterlife.

Strange and unexplainable things start to happen after one of them passes away.

Check out the teaser

Also Read Meghan Markle & Prince Harry urge to worry about their content for Netflix Meghan Markle & Prince Harry urge to worry about their content for...