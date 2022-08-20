Advertisement
The Midnight Club is an upcoming horror fiction series from Netflix, and its first look images, as well as the trailer, have finally been unveiled. On October 7, 2022, the 10-episode series will be released worldwide.

Mike Flanagan, a well-known horror film filmmaker, will collaborate on the series’ release on Netflix. His most well-known works include The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Cast:
Iman Benson
Adia, Igby Rigney
Ruth Codd

Aya Furukawa
William Chris Sumpter
Annarah Cymone
Sauriyan Sapkota

 

The upcoming horror series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.

The story of the series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who live together in a hospice home. They get together at the stroke of midnight and alternate sharing scary tales.

They also swear to each other that whoever passes away first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group from the afterlife.

Strange and unexplainable things start to happen after one of them passes away.

Check out the teaser

