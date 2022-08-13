The Queen does not favor Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is not the Queen’s favorite child.

The distinction belongs to Prince Edward.

Prince Edward was always his parents’ favorite.

Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were the couple’s four children.

And while it has long been believed that the Queen has a soft place for Andrew, according to royal biographer Matthew Dennison, Edward has always been a family favorite.

That was made clear in 1987 when Edward, then 22 years old, decided to leave the Royal Marines after only three months of his 12-month basic training course.

Some people were surprised to see that Prince Philip, the Captain-General of the Royal Marines, did not attack his son harshly. To this day, Edward is appreciative that he acknowledged that joining the Marines “wasn’t right for Edward.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly quite tolerant of Edward’s choice to leave the Marines, according to royal authority Ingrid Seward. She stated in a piece for the Daily Mail that “many people imagined he was offended given his action-man image and his well-earned reputation for irascibility.”

Soon, rumors began to circulate that a father and son had an argument and that even Edward was brought to tears by his father’s rage.

But she continued, “The truth was just the opposite; Philip was actually the most understanding member of the Royal Family. He supported his kid wholeheartedly and totally appreciated his daring choice.

Although the Queen never openly favored Andrew, historians and royal critics have long held that this was the truth.

According to Camilla Tominey’s article in The Telegraph, Andrew was the more upbeat of the two and was forthright. The Queen appreciated the company of the laid-back son who could make her laugh and cheer up the family, despite the fact that he could be a bit of a handful.

Paul Burrell, a former butler to Princess Diana, stated in a television documentary that Andrew was the Queen’s favorite son, and never did anything wrong in her sight.

