The Queen was extremely stressed because of Beatrice’s tiara

A large, extravagant wedding was out of the question due to Covid-19 constraints, but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were present to see their granddaughter walk down the aisle. And in addition to lending Beatrice a lovely tiara that she wore on her own wedding day, Her Majesty also let her to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection on her special day.

The stunning headgear, known as the Queen Mary Fringe, was gifted to Queen Mary by Queen Victoria and is made of diamonds.

The tiara was then gifted to the Queen Mother in 1936, and when the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947, it served as her “something borrowed.”

On the morning of the Queen’s wedding, however, a mishap with the tiara sparked panic and nearly stopped her from donning it at all.

That’s because just two hours before the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the headpiece broke in half when a hairstylist was pinning the Queen’s veil.

According to reports, the Queen was unhappy as a result, and the Queen Mother attempted to diffuse the situation by reassuring her that “there are still two hours and there are other tiaras.”

But fortunately for them, the jeweller for the royal family was on call and quickly transported the shattered tiara to his workshop while being escorted by police.

Amazingly, he was able to mend the item in time for the wedding, returning it to the bride.

And nearly 73 years later, Beatrice paired it with another thing the Queen had previously worn—the dress—while she was married.

Designer Norman Hartnell initially produced the Peau De Soie taffeta gown over 60 years ago.

The Queen’s personal stylist Angela Kelly and the designer Stewart Parvin modified and altered the gown for Beatrice.

The changes were accompanied by the inclusion of a geometric bodice and diamanté embellishments.

At the time, a number of royal observers stated that Beatrice was extremely honored to be able to wear two pieces that belonged to the Queen.

It’s very wonderful that the Queen exhibited such sympathy with her, especially because the tiara she was married in says volumes, according to royal author Penny Junor.

“I believe it’s a fantastic compliment to Beatrice and the entire York family that the Queen would offer one of her historic costumes,” Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward remarked.

