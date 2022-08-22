The reason the Queen keeps a penknife in her purse

Queen surprised royals admirers when she disclosed that she always carries a penknife in her purse, revealing the unusual contents of a 96-year-old woman’s luggage.

What’s in the Queen’s Handbag And Other Royal Secrets author Phil Dampier claimed that the monarch carried a penknife as a “throwback to her days as a girl guide.”

The author revealed the following in his interview with Hello Magazine: “Treats for her much-loved corgis; occasionally a crossword cut out by a servant in case she has time to kill; a penknife, a diary, and a compact camera.”

In order to provide Queen Elizabeth II a normal upbringing, her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, registered her as a Guide at the age of 11.

The 1st Buckingham Palace Guide Company was founded by the group of 20 guides and 14 Brownies, which included kids from the royal family and its staff.

The company’s offices were converted from the summerhouse in the Palace’s garden.

Additionally, a variety of reports claim that the late Prince Philip sent the late Queen Mother a “metal make-up case,” together with her glasses, mint lozenges, a fountain pen, and other items.

