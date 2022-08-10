Advertisement
The Rose confirms their exciting return with world tour & new album

The Rose confirms their exciting return with world tour & new album

The Rose confirms their exciting return with world tour & new album

The Rose confirms their exciting return with world tour & new album

  • The Rose confirms their exciting return with a world tour & new album.
  • The band will set out on their “Healed Together” world tour, visiting North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
  • They have partnered with Transparent Arts.
The Rose, a renowned rock/pop outfit from Korea, is organizing the release of their album and a world tour this year.

A world tour will begin in October after the quartet band’s first full-length album, Heal, is released this year.
The band will set out on their “Healed Together” world tour, visiting North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

According to insiders, the five-month tour would start in October and run through mid-February 2023, with Europe serving as their final stop.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Rose | 더로즈 (@official_therose)

According to a Billboard story, they have partnered with Transparent Arts, the entertainment firm established by Hot 100 chart-toppers and the Far East Movement.

The band gave their former label, J & STAR Company, notice that they wanted to dissolve their contract in February 2020, along with a list of justifications. However, a legal dispute ensued, which was finally resolved last summer.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Rose | 더로즈 (@official_therose)

This will be the group’s first full-length album following a two-year hiatus during which the members separated for their required military service and solo careers.

End of Article
