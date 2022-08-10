The Rose confirms their exciting return with world tour & new album

The band will set out on their “Healed Together” world tour, visiting North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

The Rose, a renowned rock/pop outfit from Korea, is organizing the release of their album and a world tour this year.

A world tour will begin in October after the quartet band’s first full-length album, Heal, is released this year.

According to insiders, the five-month tour would start in October and run through mid-February 2023, with Europe serving as their final stop.

According to a Billboard story, they have partnered with Transparent Arts, the entertainment firm established by Hot 100 chart-toppers and the Far East Movement.

The band gave their former label, J & STAR Company, notice that they wanted to dissolve their contract in February 2020, along with a list of justifications. However, a legal dispute ensued, which was finally resolved last summer.

This will be the group’s first full-length album following a two-year hiatus during which the members separated for their required military service and solo careers.

