The royal’s won’t know about Prince Harry’s memoir until published

The contents of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is anticipated to be published later this year, have apparently been kept a secret from the royal family.

The opportunity to preview any part of the text has not yet been given to Prince Charles, Prince William, their lawyers, or advisors.

According to insiders close to the monarch, Charles had hoped that his staff would have received a copy of the book before it was released.

In an earlier statement, publisher Penguin Random House stated that the goal is to have the book available for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

According to reports, both the public and the Royal family will be able to read the book. According to reports, Meghan Markle’s husband Harry only discussed the book with one member of the Royal Family: the Queen.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex and the book’s ghostwriter JR Moehringer finished it early this summer, and attorneys have also approved the final version.

Despite repeatedly requesting that his family’s privacy be respected, Harry reportedly signed a roughly £20 million book contract last year. Another idea is that the publisher is concealing the book’s information as part of a “shock drop” approach to publication.

