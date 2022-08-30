The well-known social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen is frequently spotted singing well-known songs with other artists and engaging in late-night jam sessions.

This time, the internet sensation was seen singing along to Sajal Aly’s rendition of Atif Aslam’s smash hit song Jeena Jeena. And we’re smitten with their sweet vocals.

The last time we saw these two adored characters together was in the oddball female ISPR project Sinf-e-Ahan. And ever since, they have become the best of friends. The O’Rangreza actress once described her bond with the Pawri girl in an interview as,“My day would start by annoying her and then I fell in love with her one day. Now I miss those days. Dananeer was like my morning coffee and evening tea,”

A classic clip from the set of Sinf-e-Ahan has recently gone viral online, showing the couple humming the well-known Atif Aslam song “Jeena Jeena.” And their lovely voices cloud peoplele.

