Prince William “wants to be present” outside the UK
During his visit to the United States, Prince William, according to a...
Prince William celebrated the win of England in the Euro Women’s Football Championship on Sunday.
He posted on Twitter, writing, “Sensational. A fantastic victory for the “lionesses,” and we are all very proud of you. Fantastic to witness history being made tonight at Wembley, congrats! W.”
Among those who congratulated the Lionesses on winning England’s first major trophy since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966 were Queen Elizabeth and the Spice Girls.
