This is why Divyanka Tripathi demands ’70 lakh’ from her brother!

Divyanka Dahiya plays the lead role in popular daily soap “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

The actress is highly expressive on her social media account.

She has excelled in a variety of productions, including Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and Intezaar.

As Raksha Bandhan draws near, Divyanka shared a photo with her fans showing how she and her siblings celebrated the celebration. Today, Divyanka posted a humorous video with her sister and brother on her social media account. The actress reenacted the well-known “70 lakh” speech from Phir Hera Pheri, and shared this video.

The actress captioned, “Rakshabandhan pe paisa double!”.

In the entertainment sector, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya are the most adored couple. They fell in love while working together on the popular TV drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In Bhopal, India, the couple got married in 2016. Every chance they get, Divyanka and Vivek enjoy going on dates and vacations together.

