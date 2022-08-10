Princess Diana’s childhood house will be open to visitors this summer.

Althorp, the 500-year-old Spencer family estate, is currently managed by Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer.

It will open its doors to visitors during the months of July and August.

Althorp House will be accessible to visitors from July 1 through August 29 in 2022, the year of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing. The estate is actually open every day from noon to 5 p.m., but visitors should be aware that the mansion closes at 3:30 p.m.

Entry to the grounds is available for tickets starting at £17.50 (access to the grounds and the state rooms inside the house is available for tickets starting at £25), with discounts available for children, seniors, and families. Additionally, there is a cafe and a gift shop there.

Princess Diana was born and raised in Althorp, which also serves as her final resting place; however, the public cannot visit her grave. There is a separate memorial spot on the grounds where guests can pay respects to the late Princess of Wales. It is situated on an island in the center of the property’s lake, Round Oval.

The lake would “serve as a buffer against the incursions of the deranged and ghoulish, the thick muck presenting an additional line of defense,” Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer famously stated in 1998.

We all concurred that, given its splendor and peace, this was the ideal location for Diana to be, he remarked.

