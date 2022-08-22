Throwback: Alizeh Shah flying kiss in bold dress

Advertisement
Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.
However, the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.
Check Viral video:
